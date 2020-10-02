Each Supreme Court judge swears an oath upon inauguration to uphold the Constitution, yet it has become so blatantly obvious that they do not.
They only support their political beliefs and even try to change it. So sad this has come into our judiciary. Everything is politics. Just look at the current fury over who gets to appoint the new justice, and liberals saying no matter who Trump might select, they would vote against.
What happened to no politics in the Supreme Court. It is filled with them.
