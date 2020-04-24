Now that the $2.2 trillion CARES Act has been passed and signed into law. Within it is the requirement that an oversight committee be formed so that the administration would provide details to Congress on how the funds will be allocated and spent.
The president, the titular head of the Republican Party, is indicating by words and actions that he sees no need to follow the law.
The Republican Party principles indicate that is the party of law and order with concerns about fraud, waste and abuse in government spending. Where are these concerns now?
What actions will these elected officials be taking to insure that the oversight commission is formed as provided for in the act so that the allocated funds can be monitored to insure that the law is followed and that they are spent in a fiscally responsible manner by the recipients?
