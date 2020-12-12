My daughter is a 42-year-old physician in St. Paul, Minnesota. In a letter to Gov. Tim Waltz and Jan Malcolm, Minnesota health commissioner, she declared her desire to be counted as a statistic.
The daily death counts and positivity rates do not include anyone like herself. She has never tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, no fever, no loss of taste and smell, no deep cough. She is included in the statistics of a "long haul Covid survivor." In May she suffered from high blood pressure, elevated heart rate, low blood oxygen level, shortness of breath and chronic fatigue as the virus attacked her vocal cords and heart, leaving lasting damage on both.
Physicians at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester are convinced she had covid. She has yet to return to work. In her letter she asked that people be reminded to stay home if possible, wear masks when you go outside, wash your hands and don't touch your face. This virus can attack anyone at any time and it must not be taken lightly. When I hear people declare that their rights are being infringed upon I wonder what those rights are. The right to hike up a trail, go fishing, hunting, sit in a bar, eat with friends...these are things we all miss. What good are these amenities if we don't have the health to enjoy them?
