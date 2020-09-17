This Big Sky headline, "Daines and Gianforte seeking ban of abortion bill," raised my ire! What laws are our Montana congressmen and other Republicans in Congress putting in place to help women with unplanned or unwanted pregnancies? Where is a plan to medically support such pregnant women, pay the hospital costs of delivery, support mothers who must work (most women) with free daycare for their children?
Yes, life indeed is precious. As an Episcopal Christian I fully believe that all those little lives go directly to our loving God. And that our God has mercy on those who make a decision not to bear her child to an unknown future on Earth.
