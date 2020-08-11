To add to the Chronicle’s recent wetlands discussion: In 2008, the EPA established a ruling to help wetland/stream mitigation from the type of development impacts we see here. In this we avoid impacts first, minimize impacts second, then replace area, functions, and services lost from unavoidable impacts last.
The guidance asks that replacement be done within the same watershed. We have a wetland/stream bank where a person can buy credits to offset impacts and take care of their mitigation obligation. It is located 90 miles from Bozeman near Twin Bridges, in the middle of the Upper Missouri Watershed.
This 11,700 square mile watershed is massive and made up of the smaller Jefferson, Madison, and Gallatin watersheds. Using Army Corps data, about 57% of bank mitigation credits were to offset impacts here in Gallatin watershed and of those, about 84% come from wetland/stream impacts within Bozeman city limits.
Has the area of the aquatic impact have been replaced by buying bank credits? I would argue yes, at about a 1:1 ratio. Are functions replaced? If we define functions as the ecological process that these perform, then I would argue yes. Aquatic service? Services are a combination of ecological output, say bird habitat, and opportunity of our community to engage with that output, say bird-watching. That combination leads to ecological services that make Bozeman a better place, with happy bird watchers, and lots of binocular sales.
With wetlands essentially moving 90 miles away, we lose opportunity to engage and therefore we lose service. With over half of bank credits coming from the Gallatin watershed and most from Bozeman, we should have our mitigation closer to home so that we can both have reasonable development and still engage with ecological services that make Bozeman and the Gallatin Valley a place we want to live.
