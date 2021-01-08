Today, Jan. 6, 2021, we witnessed the culmination of years of accumulated self-interest in an irresponsible breach of our Constitution by a faction of elected leaders who took an oath to uphold the laws upon which the United States is founded and by our fellow citizens who have been misled by those leaders through lies and propaganda.
From its origins, the United States’ democratic republic has been grounded in the Enlightenment: Rational discourse and the scientific method could be applied to social interactions to solve our most pressing societal problems. For generations we have relied upon our goodwill toward one another and sense of commitment to a purpose higher than anything we could ever achieve on our own — a term the Founders called virtue — along with credible, reliable and valid inquiry to address the problems we all face as a nation and as humans.
But this day marks one of the more tragic days in modern history as we saw a lawless mob attack the very foundation of our republic at the behest of a deposed would-be autocrat. Everything we have ever stood for, the sacrifices every service man and woman has made, the hopes and dreams we have harbored for future generations, have been cast aside in favor of the dictatorial whims of a self-serving mobster. And even now, our great state is being led along this path of wanton destruction by self-proclaimed “patriots” while our global allies watch with dismay and our competitors celebrate.
All those who have wished for our country’s demise are rejoicing today — all because a group of our fellow citizens decided to act upon the unfounded insinuations of a failed non-leader who is otherwise not worth a moment’s consideration except for the potentially irreparable destruction he has caused these United States.
