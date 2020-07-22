For those who believe that wearing a mask in an infringement on your freedoms and right of personal choice, I have a simple message I ask you to please consider: This is not about you.
This is about controlling spread of COVID-19 to protect a vulnerable population, such as those with pre-existing conditions and the elderly. This is about controlling spread of the virus so hopefully owners of small businesses such as hair salons, fitness centers and restaurants can stay open, survive financially and preserve jobs for their employees.
This is about controlling spread of the virus to moderate the enormous challenges health care workers face in caring for those ill with COVID-19, not to mention the personal risk to health care professionals and their families. You may question the value of wearing a mask despite the urging of the medical “experts,” but really, this is not a political issue, and this is not a huge sacrifice.
Please consider: this is about community cooperation in an effort to protect our community. This is not about you.
