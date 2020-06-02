I do not like wearing a face mask in public for the obvious reasons, but more importantly because it is a physical reminder of the threat posed by the novel coronavirus. It remains to be seen if I will remain benefits eligible through my primary employer; despite the great financial hardship I would endure if I lose my coverage, I acknowledge that I have lost relatively little compared to those who have lost loved ones or their livelihoods.
Psychological reactance is a response to external forces that threaten to or actually remove an individual's freedoms. For some, the end trajectory of psychological reactance has been an ill-formed attempt to minimize the threat that COVID-19 poses to our health and safety. From the ludicrous (face masks reduce oxygen flow by 60%!) to the callous (99% of people recover from infections of the novel coronavirus -- as if a 1% mortality rate is trivial), the urge to rebel against a perceived threat to liberty has left us untouched by Abraham Lincoln's "better angels of our nature."
Thomas Edison's (alleged) motto was, "There's a way to do it better - find it." While possibly apocryphal in its attribution, the admonition is timely. In a recent interview, Chris Hayes and Heather McGhee, political commentator and distinguished senior fellow at Demos, a progressive think tank, discussed one such better way. "Our instinct was, it's to protect ourselves...and what is slowly being revealed, in fits and starts, is actually it's to protect other people...wearing a mask is an act of solidarity and protection to others." Wearing a face mask in public gives Montanans an opportunity to embrace one of the most endearing qualities of our citizens -- our willingness to inconvenience ourselves to help those in need.
