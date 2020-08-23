Just a reminder that wearing a mask in any public/private enclosed venue is patriotic.
Those who choose not to wear a mask endanger our most vulnerable employees and fellow citizens: our police officers, firefighters, national guard, city and county employees, smoke jumpers, FWP employees, health care workers, assisted living employees and their patients, senior service volunteers, educators, grocery and drug store workers, preschool teachers, truckers, employees in retail sales and real estate and legal services. I’ve missed many others, but you get the gist.
Waving a flag and declaring your individual liberty does not make you a patriot. It makes you a very dangerous and lethal vector to spread this careless and lethal virus across our nation continuing to kill not only our fellow citizens but our economy.
