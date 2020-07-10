With the increase of COVID-19 cases, It is time to do now what should have been done in March: require face coverings whenever one is among others in an enclosed environment and when one cannot remain at least 6 feet from all others when outside. Failure to wear a mask needs to be enforced by a significant fine (say $750 per infraction) and proven only by a photograph (with a time and date stamp) of the offender with the person who submits the photo to authorities getting 50% of the fine. The first person to submit the earliest time-stamped photo covering each hour of each daily 24-hour period will receive the reward and the penalty for failing to wear a mask will be charged for every infraction up to five for each 24-hour period.
It would not take very long for 100% compliance and we all could go about our business almost as if there was no pandemic. There was no need for ordering businesses to close or stay at home orders for all – all that did was create hardship for many and disaster for some. It will take years (if ever) to recover financially from this fiasco.
This is not a political thing (I’m a conservative); it is a realistic thing. All medical workers wear masks and we know it works as well as anything. Homemade coverings will do the job – we can live our lives and live with the virus. We also need to continue to wash our hands and stay home when sick. Bars and restaurants will be a problem and those who frequent them will have to take extra precautions, but a mask, except when actually eating or drinking, can and should be done.
