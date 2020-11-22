I have read many articles and watched many video reports of medical personnel who directly work with COVID-19 patients at Bozeman Health, across the state and the country. After reading “Endless marathon: Bozeman health care workers push through demands of COVID-19,” I want to commend all medical personnel like Rebecca Williamson and her team at Bozeman Health along with medical teams across this state who are overworked, stressed, exhausted and broken-hearted at the horrors they see from COVID-19.
"Hero" does not even come close to describing our health professionals. These are people of exemplary character who put their lives on the line every day to care for those suffering and dying from COVID-19. They have more courage in their pinky finger than I have had the whole of my life. I cannot truly extoll the bravery of our medical workers here but I consider them saints. However, they are people like all of us who experience heart-break, burn-out, exhaustion and hopelessness. We are all responsible to beat this virus despite our political leanings or views on civil liberties.
COVID-19 is a preventable disease and death. All Montanans can reduce the driving force of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing hands, social distancing, and staying home if possible. Yes, this is hard. Yes, this feels miserable. But think of being a nurse who works with COVID-19 patients, watches them die a horrible death alone, and deals with all of that every day. The least we can do is respect them while also protecting our community by following health guidelines to kick this virus to the curb. Help bring this public health catastrophe to a halt. Wear a mask and social distance while in public. It’s that simple.
