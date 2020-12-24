Merry Christmas and happy holidays to our Gallatin Valley community. Special blessings to the person who generously bought dinner for us at Ale Works Sunday night. Our family was out for a special birthday dinner and thought it might have been someone we knew in the restaurant that paid for our table.
The waiter told us no, it was someone who brought cheer and joy to several tables. Thank you so much. This may have been the first time my husband didn't pay for his own birthday dinner with the family! We will be paying it forward. What a wonderful community we live in.
