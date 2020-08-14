A Wednesday letter by Mr. William Barber inveighed against “people invoking the phrase Montana values or American values” when they then proceed to support “beliefs and policies” with which he does not agree.
He goes on to say, “We are not going to let the socialist take over the government.” Who or what does he have in mind? Surely not Joe Biden, the corporate Democrat whose positions are those that formerly were called Rockefeller Republicanism.
Clearly, for him, true Montanans and true Americans reject "socialism." I agree with him if the socialism to which he refers means government or worker ownership of the means of production. Everybody rejects this, including fake Montanans, Johnnie-come-lately Montanans, rhinestone cowboy Montanans, and Democratic socialist Montanans.
Does he mean, rather, the socialism in which public tax funds and levies are used to solve problems for which private enterprise alone is not equipped? If so, here are some things that would be rejected under his Montana and American values. Let's get rid of pubic roads and the maintenance work to keep them up. Let's abolish MSU and its staff, administration and faculty — and that pesky socialist annoyance the Bobcat football team. Out goes all regulation of fishing and hunting. While we are at it we can scrap the police and fire departments and other government financed first responders. In the same vein we should cut off the military and National Guard. Really?
We live with and thrive under socialism mixed with free enterprise. Perhaps we should voice a bit of gratitude for this humane and efficient system.
