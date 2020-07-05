Many thanks to Erick Greene, the director of UM's Bird Ecology Laboratory, for his column on Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt's push to weaken the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
My generation has watched the disappearance of three billion birds from our skies. Ten birds gone for every woman, man and child in America. In response to this slow-motion ecological train wreck, the MBTA was one of the least controversial and most effective responses supported by former leaders of both parties.
Please write Congressman Gianforte to request that he support HR 5552, rather than continuing to work like a button programmed to say yes (95.1% of the time) to any crazy old thing this administration dreams up.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.