Bonnie and I were sitting outside this morning at 7:30 a.m. It was so nice to have a bright calm morning after all the crappy weather earlier this week. We could hear three sounds, a cow calling its calf, two sandhills talking, and the whoosh of a raven's wings. No human sounds at all.
We don't have cattle anymore but this "shelter in place" thing is pretty much the same lifestyle you live while calving. You don't go anywhere because for about six weeks, you're just too busy, 24/7, and too tired to go out. It was obvious to us that we should be thankful to live in such a place.
