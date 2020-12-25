My question to you is very easy to understand: Is it more important that a resident of Montana be allowed to make a personal decision based on anything except science to not wear a mask than it is to protect fellow residents of Montana from infection, hospitalization or death?
This does not compare to wearing a helmet while skiing, cycling or motorcycling. This does not compare to not wearing a legally mandated seat belt. This is not comparable to not carrying bear spray. This isn’t even like choosing to smoke or not. Those are decisions that, probably, won’t hurt or kill someone else. Is there an obscure or clear constitutional rationale behind your “leadership” on this issue?
If we wear masks for a while we can all go back to work and, someday, put all this in the rearview mirror. The mask is not about the one wearing the mask, it is about caring for others. Where’s the compassion? Where’s the love?
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.