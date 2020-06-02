We watched in horror this week as a black man in Minneapolis was murdered by a white police officer. We all should be outraged.
The video of this has driven the wedge lower in the racial divide in this country. As George Floyd lay dying with a police officer's knee on his neck he pleaded, "Sir, I can't breathe." 'Sir' and the other officers who stood and watched and tried to prevent the video from being filmed should all be incarcerated for life. This officer's reputation precedes him; he has had many complaints from the citizens of Minneapolis/St. Paul and has been disciplined at least three times that I know of for his police brutality and racial terror tactics. He should have been fired years ago.
The world will be watching as these officers go to trial, as surly they must. My heart goes out to the Floyd family and all those who are grieving for him.
