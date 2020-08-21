One doesn't have to be a Democrat to realize that Black lives matter as much as the lives of people with any other skin color.
One doesn't have to be a Republican to understand that on-the-ground law enforcement personnel have difficult and dangerous jobs and that the great majority strive to be fair and just. One does not have to be a Republican to realize that literally defunding the police is an extreme and dangerous proposition.
Presenting support for law enforcement as something that is political, let alone as belonging to only one party, is divisive and is the wrong thing to do.
Telling people that they look stupid and making obscene gestures toward them does not help anything either.
How about we stop vilifying those who do not agree with us and tone things down a bit? We need to work together, not move farther apart.
