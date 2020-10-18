Donald Trump has called for a commission to teach “patriotic education.” It is to be “pro-American” and will focus on “the legacy of 1776.” It appears that he wants teachers to tell only one story about the history of this country.
As all teachers of history know, there is not one story but multiple stories. The founding fathers and the writers of the Constitution did not agree on how to conduct the war or on what the new government should look like. Men who didn’t own property, all women, Native Americans and African Americans were not part of the decision making.
I think we should tell honest stories that share both the good news and the bad news. We should celebrate the lofty ideals of freedom and justice as well as the stories about the constant struggle to achieve these goals. The honest stories tell of mistakes such as slavery, Indian removal, and Japanese internment. And they also celebrate accomplishments such the role our military played in bringing down the Nazi regime, the civil rights movement and the peaceful transition of power (may it be so this year).
It is so dishonest for us to teach, as folk singer Tom Paxton suggested, that in order for our country to be strong, “It’s always right and never wrong.” It matters what stories we tell. It matters that we tell the stories of American history as truthfully as we can. And on a final note, fewer students will fall asleep if we tell the stories of struggle rather than the sanitized version of history that Donald Trump is promoting.
