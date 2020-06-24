Last Friday at Subway I failed to do a good deed. Two policemen came in for sandwiches, and I decided to pay for their meals as a note of appreciation for their willingness to risk their lives everyday protecting me and society from criminal elements.
Unfortunately I got distracted and failed to follow through. This letter is my attempt to make up for that failure. We are in an era where police get maligned and worse for trying to do their job. They are taunted, goaded and threatened with bricks and guns. The statistics are: So far this year 89 officers have been killed in the line of duty. With the risks they take they are now being unfairly slurred and defamed. I ask you, "Who would want to take on the job of being a police officer in this climate?"
Politicians and this paper fail to come to the defense of police officers. Shame! Sure there are some bad apples, let's get rid of them, but 99.5% of most officers are dedicated and want to uphold their office to the highest standards. Now some people want to defund them completely or reduce their budgets. Are you nuts? Do you want to go back to chaos and a Dodge City atmosphere? I don't want to live in a city without police protection.
Some protest organizers want a share of that money, but they have no idea how to protect society. Their ideas can be described as, "pie in the sky when you die by and by." They lack common sense. I am no longer young and idealistic, but chastened and middle-aged. There comes a time to put away the idealism of youth. We need the police and respect their efforts.
