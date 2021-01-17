Rosendale and Daines need to resign. They lent their support to the fiction of voter fraud that led to the insurrection in the US Capitol. We need statesmen in Congress, not cowards who kowtow to the radical right.
I have written Sen. Daines many times asking if he really wants his children to live in the country that he is helping to create. An authoritarian future is one where the rule of law is replaced by the cult of personality, where institutions bend to the will of the leader instead of serving all Americans.
This may look fine to those who figure that they will be on the side of the leader, but as we’ve seen throughout the Trump years, who is in favor with the leader can change at a moment’s notice: Mike Pence was only the most recent to fall from grace. At some point, the grift of the leader and his enablers may come for something you value and then you will have two choices, to yield or to fall from grace. The courts in this future will also likely be in on the grift and provide you no recourse.
At that point Sen. Daines and other enablers may finally find themselves saying, “This isn’t what I supported.” But, at that point, it will be too late.
