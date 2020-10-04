I am concerned that there was little to no discussion on what’s best for students during a recent school board meeting. This meeting sounded like it was preplanned to only speak about the obstacles that the school district may encounter should you change the path of our students to in class learning.
Obviously there are a lot of concerned teachers and administrators out there. Concerned about schedule changes, protocol changes, PowerSchool schedules, etc. Where is your concern for the well-being of the students and families in Bozeman?
Let's just look back to March of this year and what would have happened if our health care system had said, "Hold up, we need weeks to change our protocols" every time a new discovery was made regarding caring for patients with covid. I have been a nurse for over 15 years, and I will tell you that there were protocol changes that happened every single day for months in our hospitals and nursing homes. We didn't push people out. We worked nights, weekends, around the clock and remained flexible.
How about grocery store clerks? Did they close stores down for weeks when they needed to add face shields, plexi-glass, and other protocols to make their work spaces safer? Ask your local Costco clerk, who sees thousands of people each day, how they handled the stressors of the pandemic.
Most of what I’ve heard were a bunch of excuses as to why our school district is the only one in the valley that cannot adapt and overcome. Everyone has had to adapt to this pandemic, but our school district can't seem to get it together in a timely fashion. It’s beyond frustrating and disappointing. We need a superintendent and school board that listens to their constituents.
