I consider myself capable of critical thinking in spite having gone to law school. But recently I have found that I am unable to ascertain what is or is not news when viewing national broadcast news.
If an alien from outer space were to watch PBS news then watch Fox news he/she/it would find little common ground. Surely that would think they were on alternate planets. Could Fox be a little objective? Could PBS ask some hard follow-up questions?
What ever happened to Walter Cronkite’s “and that’s the way it is”? When he said it you least thought you were getting reasonably unbiased national news. Today, it’s pick the channel to get the news you want to hear. We no longer have broadcasters, but television personalities. We need more news and less personality.
And sadly what news we get is weighted down with political obfuscation, self-aggrandizement and petty name calling. If the millions spent on political advertising were put to good use like helping the unfortunate, better housing or education, we would all be better for it (except ad agencies).
Only about 50 more days of listening to deceit, half-truths, and braggadocio about the great achievements in the next term. If you have a record run on it. What positive benefit has your being in office inured to the benefit of the citizens of Montana or the country. Example of meaningless empty political blather: “Let’s hold China accountable!” For what? When? How? What does this even mean?"
This election reminds me of the saying, "We thought it was bad under the czar, then we got the communists and found out how bad it could really be.” Could this year be America’s year to find out how bad it really is?
