One of our nation's greatest leaders, Franklin Roosevelt, said in his first inaugural address as president of the United States, "The only thing we have to fear, is fear itself...” Roosevelt was addressing the emotional state of his countrymen during the crisis of the Great Depression.
I wish we had leaders like that today to rally us against the one true enemy of free peoples. Fear.
Fear is the greatest enemy of freedom in this nation. A quick glimpse into American socio-political history of the last 100 years reveals a startling pattern.
There is a crisis. Unalienable rights are re-examined in the name of protecting the American people. The public is given a lame excuse to justify the abuse of power. Often, an "us vs. them" perspective is used to justify this new norm. People blindly accept this narrative and new status quo are deftly woven into public opinion. Some of the adversaries to American people the government has cornered us against include: fascists (WII), communists (Red Scare), citizens who use unregulated drugs (war on drugs), Middle Eastern countries (war on terror), each other and seemingly China (COVID-19). Where does it end?
Much like the people who founded this nation, we the people must reject fear to attain true freedom. This is a difficult challenge considering our government and mainstream media outlets are currently waging psychological warfare on the public. Defined, freedom is, "the condition of being free of restraints, especially the ability to act without control or interference by another of by circumstance".
I will contend that thinking there are restrictions to freedom is damaging to the concept of freedom. Because a public who is told they are free, but who police each other under the coercion of government, is any authoritarian system's dream come true.
