Melissa Romano, candidate for superintendent of education, is first and foremost an educator. As an award-winning teacher, she knows firsthand what the teachers across the state need from the superintendent.
The current superintendent, Elise Arntzen, came to the job because of her work in the Legislature, not as an educator. She doesn’t understand the job, and worse, doesn’t believe in public schools. She wants to drain funds from public education to pay for private schools that most Montanans can’t afford.
Arntzen applauded a recent directive from the federal education secretary, attempting to shift $1.3 million of CARES funding from Montana’s public schools to private schools. When a judge struck down the directive, Arntzen had no backup plan. Now that $1.3 million sits in limbo, instead of being used to pay for measures enabling kids and teachers returning to school safely.
Montana has a great public education system. We need someone who believes in it and will work tirelessly to keep it great. We need a superintendent of education who comes from, and is committed to, Montana’s children and the public school system within our great state. Help me elect Melissa Romano as superintendent of education.
