Our country and its civil rights have been based on the concept of civility in our actions and willingness to accept that we can agree to disagree without belittling those who think differently. At this time in out country we are fraught with news that is alarming, divisive and of great concern to all of us. Between the pandemic, politics and the national and international issues there are so many fears and concerns on all sides.
The ability to be considerate and listen to other points of view is so challenged.
Our country has prided itself on the ability to acknowledge other points of view and work on common goals. With the rhetoric we hear in many arenas, we are not listening to others concerns, we have resorted to shaming and blaming, which will not help us move forward and work together to remedy these issues.
Let us all move forward with a community of respect and tolerance.
