When the Gallatin City/County Board of Health moved to phase two of the re-opening, it emphasized that the plan’s success was dependent upon us all doing our part. Essentially, 100,000+ county residents were each given a paddle and asked to help steer the Good Ship Gallatin away from danger.
Well, our craft appears to be heading toward the Mad Mile and House Rock is visible in the distance. Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise, 200+ people are currently under quarantine, and we can expect to see more hospitalizations as a result. How did we get off course?
Many decided that COVID-19 was a thing of the past and let their guard down. Lulled into complacency, we left our masks at home, ignored social distancing, and congregated with unrelated people. In recent days, COVID-19 put an axe through the door and – in its best Jack Nicholson voice – announced, “I’m Back!”
Others have decided to roll the dice, gambling that since they’re young and healthy, COVID-19 won’t pose a great risk to them. The fallacy of this strategy is that they’re betting the community farm with each roll of the dice. This highly contagious virus spreads through the population in search of the most vulnerable among us, and healthy Gallatin residents spread it to the more susceptible.
We still have a chance to veer away from a collision with House Rock. How? By sticking to the basics. Until a vaccine or treatment is developed, we need to avoid unnecessary contact with others, keep a safe distance, wear a mask when in public, wash our hands frequently, and avoid crowds and large gatherings.
We really all are in the same boat. Let’s respect one another, come together as a community and paddle in the same direction. Lives are depending on it.
Terry Cunningham
Bozeman city commissioner