I’m a mother, a former pharmaceutical industry executive and a volunteer advocate for Parents Against Vaping e-cigarettes here in Bozeman. I joined PAVe because the targeting of kids by Big Tobacco is deeply personal for me.
I come from a family of smokers. I witnessed my grandmother and other family members struggle for years with COPD, heart disease, cancers and other related illnesses. And just like the more than 90% of smokers who begin smoking before the age of 21, I started smoking when I was just 12 years old. I was finally able to quit at the age of 25 and my health remains compromised to this day from the lasting effects of smoking.
Just as Big Tobacco targeted my extended family by marketing cigarettes to us, they are now targeting our youth with flavored e-cigarettes, along with menthol and all other flavored tobacco products. The industry uses deceptive social media marketing; stealth-by-design high-tech products, and sweet and fruity flavors to entice youth and mask the harshness of tobacco. Among youth who use e-cigarettes, more than 70 percent say that flavors are the reason why. Now, research is suggesting that vapers who never would have used cigarettes are four times more likely to migrate to them, often becoming dual users.
It is especially important now to protect our kids' lungs as COVID-19 ravages our community; a recent Stanford-led study in the Journal of Adolescent Health shows that teens who smoke or vape are five to seven times more likely to contract COVID-19.
We need to take action now to protect Montana kids and restrict the products and flavors that lure them into addiction. The Big Tobacco flavor trap should have no place in Bozeman.
