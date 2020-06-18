Regarding a letter to the Editor printed on June 10 asserting that Montana's three congressional representatives received campaign contributions from the Prison Industrial Complex, the issue of for-profit incarceration is bipartisan. There's an opening for citizens, regardless of party, to lobby their representatives against supporting this disgraceful business model.
The U.S. has more people incarcerated than any first-world country in the universe. Many offenders are incarcerated for petty, non-violent crimes and often lack the resources to defend themselves. Substance-abuse problems propel others into crime, while the underlying cause of their behavior is left untreated. Prisoners are separated from their children and are unable to work; families are disrupted, if not destroyed. Classism factors into our criminal justice system and people of color are targeted by its systemic racism. Many black prisoners are locked up while they await the justice system to process their parking fines and traffic tickets. Easy pickings for the incarceration business.
The lily-white Roger Stone is gifted an extension due to COVID-19 before his sentence begins (he will probably be pardoned). In the meantime, taxpayers shell out hundreds of billions for prisons; with contracts so expensive, those incarcerated could stay at a Trump hotel.
The horrible deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and now Rayshard Brooks, to name only some recent victims of murder by police, puts the ugly fact of racism in our face. We can't deny or ignore it. There's an opening, with greater empathy and momentum for change, to move away from militarized policing, ensure against white supremacists in the ranks, abolish for-profit incarceration, invest in communities and fund health care and substance abuse treatment. We can shake off the historic motives for policing and create a system of equality and integrity.
We can divest and reinvest in law enforcement and criminal justice.
