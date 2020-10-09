President Trump is terrified that Americans alone will decide the next election, so he conspires with Russia’s disinformation war on America while sabotaging the post office and suing Montana and other states to suppress mail voting. With Putin whispering in his ear, Trump trashes our election in advance so he can challenge the results when he loses - anything to stay in power.
But a patriotic wave of Americans from all sides is rising to save democracy – whistleblowers, former aids and cabinet secretaries, counter-intelligence professionals, military leaders, the Lincoln Project, Republican Voters Against Trump, and every single Democrat. Even Michael Cohen found a conscience and an ounce of courage.
I wish Sen. Daines and Rep. Gianforte could find such courage at this soul-defining moment, but we all know that they won’t. Not even Trump’s homicidal covid failure can move them.
Democracy itself is on the ballot in November. Everyone must vote and every vote must count, because no matter what fresh hell Trump and Putin unleash on America, Daines and Gianforte won’t lift a finger. We must save our democracy without them.
