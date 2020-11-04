We’re in difficult, unpleasant times when too often, whites regard Blacks as less American, even less human. Surely by now the white people of this great country - I am one - should have settled the criminal, often deadly sense of one color person being better than another.
When young, I gained early understanding of this difficulty still among us.
My dad came to watch me playing with friends, asking their names. I pointed - Joey, Charlie, Pete...the N word!
Dad was aghast. I explained that Allen’s always food-darkened cheeks, earned that name. I was dragged upstairs and had my mouth washed out with soap.
On Army guard duty, dad was to forbid Blacks from crossing between white barracks, but refused; was threatened with court martial, still refused. My lifetime memory.
When grown, after time with MLK, then (all Black) Texas Law School, I worked with Black friend Mickey Leland. Mickey shined shoes to stay in school. Becoming friends, we worked (and played) together teaching Blacks how to vote, eliminating white-only schools, roaring through neighborhoods getting out the vote. Mickey moved on, eventually heading the Black Caucus in Congress.
Remembering our time together continues making racism hard to accept, kicking myself when failing doing something about it.
I believe that despite prevalent Black racism, white Americans acknowledging culpability, will ultimately eliminate the too frequent horrors.
I’ve read that in interviews, some white Americans admitted that even the process of reflecting on racism, underscored how little they grasp the every-day experience of being Black in America.
One way or another, we must protest unfair social justice as we divest from racism, vote for good jobs for Blacks as well as for whites, build affordable housing, offer quality health care, and invest in our people and community.
Dad taught me early.
