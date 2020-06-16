“Under the leadership of Donald Trump, our country is weaker and sicker and poorer.” Those are the words from prominent Republicans, former leaders, Republicans who care about America and Americans.
We have been watching our country explode with rage and we have a president who has sent our military troops to fight his own people in our city streets. We have a president who has said nothing to the families of the 107,000 Americans who have lost their lives to COVID-19. We have a president who is a narcissist, a bully, a liar and a racist. We have a president who is so incompetent at his job that the void is being taken up by other leaders, governors, public health professionals, former presidents and generals.
We can no longer stand by as the world watches in horror as America implodes upon itself. We cannot continue to grow weaker, poorer and sicker under the Trump administration and GOP Congressmen Daines and Gianforte, who have supported him and sheltered him. We must make a change.
We have a coward in the White house. “This is the time for choosing; America or Trump.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.