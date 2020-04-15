Too often, the wilderness/roadless debate is framed primarily in terms of recreation, debased to the lowest common denominator of pitting mountain bikers, snowmobilers, backpackers, horse-packers, dirt-bikers, etc., against one another, as though our remaining wildlands were merely an outdoor gymnasium to be divvied up for self-interest groups.
But our public wildlands represent our best opportunity to protect biological diversity, the natural assemblage of species and subspecies that constitute life on Earth. Ecologists tell us that maintaining biodiversity requires big chunks of interconnected wilderness, with minimal fragmentation.
Roads, off-road vehicle routes, fences, reservoirs, logging, power lines and subdivisions fragment habitat, causing species to disappear for various reasons, such as inbreeding depression, disturbance, loss of breeding or calving grounds, loss of migratory routes and weed infestations.
The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE) is arguably the Earth’s most ecologically complete temperate zone wildland ecosystem. In the GYE, every vertebrate species known to have been here before European colonization still survives, though many species in greatly reduced numbers.
Just 4% of Montana and 2.8% of the lower 48 states are designated wilderness. Renowned ecologist E.O. Wilson calculates that to save 80-90% of the Earth’s remaining biological diversity, about 50% of the planet should be protected as inviolate nature reserves. Clearly, we have a long way to go.
Fortunately, the Custer-Gallatin National Forest still has roughly 800,000 acres of unprotected roadless area lands that qualify for wilderness designation. This includes the 250,000 acre Gallatin Range Roadless Area. It would be a shame if these lands were lost to development and fragmentation.
When the new forest plan is released for public comment, consider encouraging the Forest Service to recommend all qualifying roadless wildlands for wilderness designation. Because once we lose it, with few exceptions, wilderness and many of its dependent life forms are simply gone forever.
