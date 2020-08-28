I urge Montana’s senators to fight for supplemental resources for the U.S. Postal Service in the run-up to November’s election.
The postal service plays an essential voting-related role. As a veteran and Montana voter, I have cast ballots for president via U.S. mail from Iraq, Afghanistan and Korea, confident my vote would count. This year, more citizens than ever must vote by mail due to COVID-19 hazards. To speed economic recovery, the independent Election Assistance Commission urges election officials to provide alternatives to in-person voting to keep COVID in check. We must double-down on USPS funding to ensure the elderly, the homebound, and military service members are not disenfranchised.
This is not a partisan issue! When Congressman John Lewis passed, I reflected on his vicious beating in Alabama while advocating for voting rights. We recently celebrated the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, brought to fruition by courageous women who endured imprisonment and forced feedings in Virginia prisons. Unexpectedly, we face a new form of voter suppression, Donald Trump’s explicit refusal to provide election-related resources to the postal service. The president should reinforce, not attack, mechanisms that aid voting but instead risks hard-won voting rights and citizen health in pursuit of his baldly personal agenda.
Sen. Tester has already confronted Postmaster DeJoy. I call on Sen. Daines to do the same, perhaps demonstrating some of the courage of Congressman Lewis or the suffragettes, and defy his party’s loyalty to Donald Trump by insisting on adequate election-related resources for his constituents.
