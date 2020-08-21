Today we have another senior dying because of the effects of smoking, and second-hand smoke. One year we had four die in six weeks. All from complications from, for one, smoking.
I moved into a no-smoking building in 2010, only to find out tenants smoked at all three doors. That left no place for other tenants to sit outside, who didn't smoke. In addition, there were tenants smoking in their apartments and no one was challenging them.
Almost two years ago, I started finding information to make the building non-smoking. With the help of the health department, the whole campus is non-smoking. I am hated by the smoking people, but if it saves one life, it is worth it.
As an aside, not one senior would stand with me out of 23 tenants. Why? Because they are intimidated into thinking they will be evicted if they make trouble. Talk about not have their power. I have tried to get power for them, by starting a tenants' association. There again, they are afraid to stand up for their rights, because they are afraid. I want to make them aware, that being good tenants, reporting incidents that need reporting is not grounds for eviction.
I must add that this thinking and lack of power is in ever rental where there is a population in a community building. I hope people will try to be proactive if they have family members who live under this fear of living their lives to the fullest.
