What can we do about families in crisis like those of 12-year-old Alex Hurley, when everyone in West Yellowstone seemed to know them, but not enough to help? We need to talk about abuse, look around us, and listen to survivors.
Our ignorance about relationship violence destroys the community we need to survive. Approximately 50-60% of child abuse fatalities go unrecorded on death certificates. “Abuse is the most underreported crime in the U.S.,” say the good people at havenmt.org. Danielle Heninger’s 2017 murder-suicide by her Bozeman policeman-husband blindsided his coworkers of 12 years. In "No Visible Bruises: What We Don’t Know about Domestic Violence Can Kill Us," Rachel Snyder writes, “the overwhelming majority of men in prison first witnessed or experienced violence as children in their own homes.” Relationship violence “is a direct cause of homelessness for over half our homeless women…. [Its] health and medical costs top more than $8 billion annually for taxpayers.” Abusers from all incomes and backgrounds often present more likable personalities in public than their silently suffering victims.
Abuse can be physical, financial, emotional, psychological or sexual. I admire Big Sky resident Bella Butler, who, in sharing her story, said that her rapist's “threats and manipulation were so severe, the first time Butler sat down with a detective, she denied everything.”
Her lawsuit against Big Sky School District is not a “shame-and-blame” approach, but an educational one. "Especially in small communities...even though we’re on this unique familiar level...personally and socially intertwined, it doesn’t absolve anyone from acting inappropriately [or] looking for signs…” Listen to survivors: “One reason people don’t report abuse is that they think they will be blamed for the abuse” (havenmt.org). “Tell them: ‘You don’t deserve to be treated like that.’ Ask what you can do for them.”