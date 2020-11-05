As a substance use prevention specialist in Gallatin County working to reduce health and behavior problems among our youth by providing education and information on making good decisions.
The marijuana industry is presenting new and appealing ways to ingest high potent marijuana in all forms. They are infusing products such as gummy bears, cookies, and other “edibles” that appeal to our youth who are vulnerable. The availability, accessibility and acceptance of these products increase their risk factors by lowering perceived risk of drug use and raising favorable attitudes to drug use in our community and families.
Today’s high potent marijuana represents a growing and significant threat to the public health and safety of our youth. This isn’t the pot or grass of the 70s. These products are not natural, or harmless; dabs, waxes and edibles are altered products that contained THC levels as high as 99%.
The high TCH levels have significant impacts on our youth’s physical, mental and social development with a stronger negative relationship to academic outcomes, such as grade point average and risk for dropout, more than alcohol does.
A 2019 Monitoring the Future survey of American Youth, past year vaping of marijuana has more than doubled in the past two years, was reported at 20.8% among 12th graders, with 10th graders at 19.4% and eighth graders at 7.0%. Past month marijuana vaping among 12th graders nearly doubled in a single year to 14%.
The 2019 Montana YRBS showed that 21.1% of our youth have currently used marijuana and 40% have ever used marijuana.
For information on marijuana and its effects on youth contact me and join the Communities that Care Community Board. We all need to protect our youth.
