Montana is rich in political candidates who have nothing more to offer than a successful business career. And, we are pleased to accept that offer because the success of any businessperson is measured in dollars, which we trust will become the measure of success in government. Never mind the methods and means. It’s the bottom line that counts.
Lincoln Steffens, the famous journalist who investigated corruption in America’s cities in the early 1900s wrote, “The commercial spirit is the spirit of profit, not patriotism; of credit, not honor; of individual gain, not national prosperity; of trade and dickering, not principle…. There is hardly an office in any part of the country to which the businessman has not been elected, yet politics remains corrupt…. The businessman has failed in politics as he has in citizenship. Why? Because politics is business.”
Is this an indictment of politics or business? Plumbing the American business mind, Steffens found that “a bribe is a bad thing to take; but it is not so bad to give one if it’s necessary to my business.” The politician has caught the spirit and takes essentially the same view.
Almost 120 years on, cannot we say politics has improved? Didn’t the progressive movement respond to revelations by Steffens and other muckrakers by cleaning up our corrupt political system? It did, but business and politics have had a century to subvert the progressive’s reforms with more sophisticated and profitable schemes. What, after all, is our campaign financing system other than massive, legalized bribery?
This isn’t about the individual, it’s about a system that we citizens continue to support as long as it delivers the “goods.” If those goods, however, don’t include honor, morality, justice, ethics and equity, we must intensively examine the motives of everyone who aspires to public office.
