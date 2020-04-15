Work! It is obvious that we are not dealing with COVID-19 correctly. We did not need to shut down the economy – that was adding insult to injury. Science might come up with a solution, but we cannot survive economically if we wait. We must get back to work. Everyone is learning what they actually need and the economy will suffer for years. Many businesses will never reopen.
If we are to get a handle on its spread, with up to 50% of the people who have the virus asymptomatic, we all must deal with it as if we might be infected. Washing hands, staying home if you can, and exercising social distancing is only part of the solution. We must all wear face masks when we are away from home to protect others. A mask will help prevent touching your face to help protect you. Wash your hands before and after you remove the mask.
With the bug living on all surfaces for many hours, anyone who buys anything, gets a package or receives mail could become infected. We must consider anything we touch to be hazardous and to wash our hands after handling everything and keep our hands away from our faces. Wearing gloves does not do much good as all our clothes and everything we use could be contaminated. Wash your hands and keep your hands away from your face! If you are going to wear gloves, wash your hands before and after you take off the gloves.
Negative testing is only good for temporary peace of mind as one could pick up COVID-19 from the person doing the test (and no will know for at least two weeks). People exposed, must quarantine, wash their hands and keep their hands away from their face.
