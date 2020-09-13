Dan Klusman’s recent letter is a case of the pot calling the kettle black. He accuses the mainstream media of liberal bias, yet he listens to Fox News, which has daily staff meetings to discuss how their news reporting can most benefit the Republican Party. He listens to Rush Limbaugh who is free to bloviate and bluster solo for three hours without accountability.
My son-in-law listens to Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity and observes that they have a full hour to hold forth with their one-sided opinions without ever being questioned, challenged or held accountable. He watches Fox News and finds its reporting extremely biased.
I trust the AP and Reuters wire services, the Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the New York Times along with NPR and PBS because these consist of top-notch professional journalists who vet their stories before reporting them and mostly get it right. They are trained to ask the tough questions and think critically. True, they are highly critical of President Trump, but the man needs to be held accountable for his destructive governance.
I also read “East Coast leftist columnists” such as David Brooks, Paul Krugman, and George F. Will because they are reasonable men with high moral standards who, like me, are exceedingly distressed with the current state of America.
Mr. Klusman is right about this: Right-wing capitalist conservatism has won over the American public, and we all lose if we fail to question this offensive ideology, especially its anti-environmentalism and its opposition to universal health care and to addressing climate change and transitioning to green technologies. This is not the America I want. I want an America where reasonable Republicans and Democrats may disagree, but govern by consensus, respect rule of law, support liberal democracy and freedom, and craft sound policy.
