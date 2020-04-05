I’m sitting home watching the news, looking out the window and wiping the tears from my eyes. Like so many others I head to the trailheads and am shocked by the groups and crowds of people. I am shocked by the lack of care for the trailheads, the trash and disrespect and the novelty of it all to so many.
I have lived here my entire life as have most of my family, and I understand the desire to get outside. I understand the desire to disobey and go play. But why can’t we all be good neighbors, responsible Montanans and heed the call? We need to stay home as a community. I’m not saying don't exercise. I am begging do your part; box stores will be there when this is over your friends may not be.
I have heard from so many of my friends that this virus isn't real, that they cannot get sick as they have no symptoms. Or my favorite: I have already had it so I am fine. No folks you are not; I am not. Of course this isn’t normal or fun, and we all live in Montana because, well let’s be honest we love the outdoors. We’re independent and don't like to be told what to do. This will impact all of us: rich, poor, young and old alike whether it’s losing a friend, family member, a job, career or business. It will hurt all of us.
So why not do your part to stop the spread so we can get back to our way of life. We can show every county in Montana what it means to be from Gallatin County that we aren't spoiled and entitled. We are smart and compassionate.
