I was very disappointed to read the comments of some of the "protesters" or folks offering public comment at the health department meeting on May 28, regarding the wearing of face masks in public places, including local businesses.
Some of these folks contended that requiring wearing face masks infringes on their "right" to choose whether to wear or not. While their point about personal freedoms is a valid point, they miss the main point: We are in the midst of a public health crisis which has killed over 100,000 U.S. residents, and it is spread primarily through "droplets," which come out of an infected person's mouth every time that person coughs, speaks, or breathes. And each of us may be infected, but not know it, because the symptoms often appear many days after we are infected.
So, my point is that we should each wear masks in public for the safety of others - not for our own personal safety. While we have the personal right not to wear a mask, we have the moral responsibility to wear a mask to protect others, even if we feel perfectly safe ourselves. Life is precious, and no one has the moral "right" to threaten the life or safety of others. We have the moral responsibility to protect the life and safety of all those around us, even total strangers. My prayer is that some of the protesters will think about this, and feel the same way in their hearts.
