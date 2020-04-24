Okay, I can’t stand it any longer; I want to scream this from the tallest building in Montana: This is the most narcissistic, egotistical, serf-serving president (or is it wannabe king?) ever! You, the voter, mean nothing to him unless you support his lust for power and admiration, and score him a perfect “10” for his 18,000+ lies and misinformation since taking office.
He taps his noggin referring to his great sense of instinct regarding opening the economy, yet there is less inside that orange melon than a hollow chocolate Easter egg. And remember to thank this wonderful human while your coronavirus check is delayed in order to stamp it with his “beautiful” signature.
Trump’s own admission stating, “I don’t take responsibility at all,” is his only accurate summation of his presidency (I award him 1 Big Mac). His entire focus is on pretending he’s in charge, while delivering rambling speeches using the oration of a second grader whose vocabulary consists of simple scrabble words like good, beautiful, just, fine, wrong, nasty, question, bad, and “I never said that.”
The job of a president is to be responsible to the people of the United States, yes all of them, in action, communication and direction. But this guy denies any responsibility, wrongdoings and mistakes, and consistently blames others, organizations, countries, scientists, and the media. Oh, I get it, he’s an “apprentice,” so does this mean we can tell him he’s fired? And lastly, remember these words of his, “I couldn’t have done it any better.” Well I think a whole lot of us can do better. We can’t fix stupid, but we can vote it out. (Please oh please, cross my heart, hope to die, unless we can tell Trump goodbye.)
