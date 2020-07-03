As an R.N. pretty much on the front lines during my 45 year career, I can't help but feel strongly that it's such a small effort to simply wear a mask, maintain social distance, and wash our hands often.
Now, later in life, I come to you as a concerned citizen loving our community. Just like all of us. It's simply this: we have a great chance to put our grade schoolers back in their classrooms (do you know how lonesome they are without their friends and favorite teachers?); we have a chance at making a full community transition, first time in history, to two successful state-of-the-art top of the line high schools in this progressive community (again do you know how excited those students are about all of this? I do); and we have a chance to make MSU re-start a grand success.
The value to all of us? We can help keep our teachers, medical personnel, police and fire persons, EMT's on the front line. SAFE. It takes so little effort from the rest of us.
So much to gain. It worked earlier. It will work again. It's no secret peer pressure at all levels is having an effect. Peer pressure is muddying the waters. Yes, economics are also on the front line. First things first. We need to be safe and all be role models. My plea is somewhat desperate. But, all the evidence is in: IT WILL WORK for the good of all.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.