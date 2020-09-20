Here’s a bold growth energy strategy offering common ground between the major party’s national platforms. It asks Republicans to declare climate change a real immediate threat, as have Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham. It asks Democrats to embrace market-based decentralized planning. It actualizes Republicans’ call for exceptionalism in energy independence and innovation. It embraces innovative nuclear power supported by both platforms.
By 2025, implement a nation-wide Canadian-style refunded carbon tax, with individual states controlling dividend use, producing powerful financial incentives to decarbonize economies. Other tax increases are thus avoided while recession-sidelined private capital is attracted. Lower income households receive more in dividends than they pay in carbon tax, thus addressing the key Republican objection.
By 2035, get electric power to 80% carbon-free with existing hydropower and add combined cycle gas/hydrogen turbines to replace coal, to meet baseloads. Maximize Montana’s unrealized 678,000 megawatts (MW) of wind with pumped storage to minimize gas turbines. Tailor capacity for export.
By 2035, develop major job-producing forest and agriculture sequestration programs to off-set greenhouse emissions from gas generation.
By 2050, replace all fossil fueled space-heating, industrial uses and transportation with electricity; going from 1,600 MW of capacity now to 5,000 MW for in-state use. (Your next car or light truck will be electric.)
By 2050, reach carbon-free in electricity by burning hydrogen from electrolysis of Berkeley Pit water and replace all remaining fossil fueled electricity with NuScale Small Modular Reactors, scheduled for commercial application in Idaho in 2026. Get nuclear approved by Montana citizens by 2030 based on NuScale’s success.
By 2070, replace nuclear-fission with PRISM breeder technology consuming stockpiles of spent nuclear fuel and reduce uranium mining. Expand scaled solar with battery storage.
And with extensive forests and grass lands, we become a major carbon-sink.
