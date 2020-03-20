As a long time Gallatin County resident I have been telling my friends, fmaily and myself thats maybe something good will come from COVID-19. All Across the country folks are helping there neighbors, landlords forgiving rent and the stories go on.
Yes, this is scary folks. This is the time not to fend for yourself. The mentality of culling the herd is ignorant, this is not survival of the fittest. This is the time or should be the time to love thy neighbor. So, I ask what about the homeless, not only have we failed to build a shelter but we are closing the the warming shelter! Because homeless are not our problem. The problem will continue to expand, we could all be next. Think about that.
But we don't talk about homelessness in Gallatin or Madison county. It's a protected secret. Shame on us! Of course HRDC tries and does so much and the communities have rallied to help restaurants and the elderly. Bravo. But again I ask what about the homeless, vets, the hourly worker and those that are steps away from joining the homeless.
Yes, even in Montana this beautiful place, they are our responsibility. I beg you set aside your political, religious affiliations and realize that we are all human. None of us perfect. Some more fortunate, educated and better connected than others, but none of us are more deserving of basic life, respect than the other. It would be grand if we could solve this homeless crisis amidst the pandemic and find the good.