I’ll be blunt. In terms of COVID-19, Montana is out of control. As I write this, 446 people are in the hospital with the virus, 445 people have died and 445 families mourn the loss of their loved one. I urge you to look up on Google “how many cases of covid in Gallatin County” and look at the graph. One word comes to mind: insanity.
I have an autoimmune complication. I write to you today from my home, where I have been isolated for almost three weeks. Montanans, I walk among you afraid. Afraid for my health, and the health of my loved ones. I am one who cannot afford to pay the price of carelessness. I know that I am not alone in my fright, I know that I speak for other compromised people among you. We ask of you only one thing, compassion.
It’s unfortunate that basic safety measures such as masks have been made into political pawns. Wearing a mask and social distancing have become basic safety precautions, such as wearing a seat belt. Friends, you’re not proving anything by neglecting to wear a face mask except that you’re indifferent about the health of the community. I beg you to put on your mask and to wear it correctly. If you have any confusion on how to properly wear a mask, visit www.hopkinsmedicine.org and search, “How to Properly Wear a Face Mask: Infographic."
My fellow Montanans, I write this not to shame but to encourage you. I encourage you to keep your loved ones and neighbors healthy and safe. I encourage you to maintain your own health. But above all, I encourage you to become an active and caring community member. We are all in this together, Montana. Let’s start acting like it.
