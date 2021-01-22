I am fortunate to teach choir at Chief Joseph Middle School. One day after school in December, I took a small group of students caroling on Main Street downtown. As we walked by, a couple stopped and looked at us, and I was worried that they might be unhappy with us singing due to COVID-19 (even though we were outdoors, masked, and walking).
Suddenly, our choir started sounding a lot worse, and I wondered if some middle school boys were going crazy (it happens). But they excitedly caught up and said that the couple on the street gave them $40 for all of us to buy hot cocoa! The kids were thrilled! We had enough money for a delicious cup of cocoa from Wild Joes for all.
I would like to thank these people but don't know who they are or where they were from. Their gift was much appreciated and lifted our spirits at a time when singing in choir is very hard! We also want to thank Downtown Bozeman for including us in their virtual Christmas Stroll. We had a great December due to their support.
After Christmas, I was making a return at Costco, and a man in line near me let me go first, even though he was there longer. He said something like, "If we can't be relaxed about waiting in a simple line, there's a problem! My daughter is taking a nap, I'm good." He was all smiles. He inspired me to lose my "line rage" thereafter.
These encounters reminded me that we all have the power to build each other up, and that kindness truly matters. I am so grateful! Thank you, mystery benefactors.
