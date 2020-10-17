The transfer of our federal public lands to the state is a tenet of the Montana GOP expressed four times in their platform:
Page three: "every Montana elected official . . . study the transfer of Federal public lands to the state".
Page nine: "We support . . . returning management of federally-controlled public land to the state."
Page 12: "The Montana Republican Party supports . . . returning federally managed public lands to the states"
Page 13: "We support the granting of federally managed public lands to the state"
Our public lands are not safe in the hands of Republicans. If you love our public land think how if will affect you if Republicans succeed in transferring federal public land to the state. Their wealthy friends would love to mine or drill or build trophy houses on your favorite fishing spot, hunting area, hiking or biking trail or campground.
It is our wild beautiful federal public lands open to all that make Montana the last best place. From the Montana Democratic platform: We oppose . . . transfer of-or transferring the management of - federal public land to state, county, or private control. If you love public lands vote for Democrats.
