If you’re registered to vote in Gallatin County, you’ve received your mail-in ballot for the primary. I hope you’ll use this privilege and, as former president Barack Obama recently tweeted, “Vote.”
But before you do, I wanted to share a statement I came across made by Donald Trump before he decided to try for the presidency: “If I were to run, I’d run as a Republican. They’re the dumbest voters in the country.” This first round of ballots can be a start in proving him wrong.
